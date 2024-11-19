COLUMN | Still-unresolved Galaxy Leader crisis reflects shipping's continuing struggle against piracy [Grey Power]

While one can argue that these responsible carriers have been doing very well from this additional employment, which has put pressure on rates, those millions of users of those ships and their customers might also be described as indirect hostages of these ruffians. Let no one forget the concerns of serving seafarers aboard ships whose owners and charterers have decided to run the gauntlet, and the concerns of their worried relatives ashore.

Few commentators ever mention it, but the Suez Canal and the state of Egypt are being forced to pay a high price for the huge downturn in trade caused by the attacks. Before they began with the Hamas attacks upon Israel, the vital waterway was in the midst of an ambitious improvement scheme, while the large-scale investment on the new industrial zones that were established on both banks suggested a good future, with great employment benefits. Thus, Egypt, along with everyone else, has also become a hostage.