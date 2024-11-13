Attacks on Red Sea shipping: a nice little earner, for some

The attackers formerly relied upon land-launched drones and cruise missiles, but nowadays, their preferred mediums of aggression are armed fighters embarked in small boats and uncrewed surface and underwater vessels fitted with explosive charges.

Providing protection of vessels in the sea is proving to be difficult. British and US warships that had previously been fighting off swarms of drones and missiles have been diverted to other trouble spots, leaving just varying numbers (usually one or two) of EU warships in-theatre under the auspices of “Operation Aspides.”