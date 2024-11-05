COLUMN | Taking the long way round and ensuring seafarers' safety [Grey Power]

Of course, you can have too much of a good thing, and with this enthusiasm for slow steaming to save the planet, it might be that you hunger for something rather more than a sight of land, as viewed from a safe distance off. Even if your time in port is spent in fending off endless problems raised from the shore and you only get down the gangway to read the draught, some might think this is preferable to the sight of endless sea.

I can remember going aboard an old Liberty ship in the port of Auckland to visit a friend. They had been chugging across the Pacific for more than a month from Panama at 9.5 knots and were what might be termed “stir-crazy” by the time they struggled past Rangitoto. They had drunk all the beer, water was strictly rationed, and there was little left in the store from which the cook could construct anything that was barely edible. A few more days, my friend confided, and they would have been murdering each other. It was no great surprise when he elected to join our company, where ocean passages, if lengthy, were conducted at rather higher speeds.