Philippine authorities call on Yemen's Houthis to release kidnapped sailors due to sickness

The DFA has repeated its request for the release of the 25-strong crew of the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader following reports that some of the 17 Filipino sailors on board have begun exhibiting symptoms of malaria.

The vessel was boarded by armed Houthi rebels via helicopter while it was underway in the Red Sea on November 19, 2023. It was later brought to the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, where it has remained since.