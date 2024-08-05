Philippine authorities call on Yemen's Houthis to release kidnapped sailors due to sickness
The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), has called on authorities in Yemen and the country's Houthi rebels to secure the immediate and safe release of the crew of a commercial vessel that was seized in the Red Sea late last year.
The DFA has repeated its request for the release of the 25-strong crew of the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader following reports that some of the 17 Filipino sailors on board have begun exhibiting symptoms of malaria.
The vessel was boarded by armed Houthi rebels via helicopter while it was underway in the Red Sea on November 19, 2023. It was later brought to the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, where it has remained since.
The Houthis had earlier said that they seized the Bahamas-flagged vehicle carrier as an act of retaliation following the start of the ongoing hostilities in Gaza between Israeli forces and Palestinian militant organisation Hamas. Israeli officials have refuted the rebel's claims of the ship being affiliated with Israel, clarifying that it is in fact British-owned and operated by a Japanese company.
Philippine officials also said they were informed by sources in Yemen that the ship's crew suffered no injuries following a recent attack by the Israeli military targeting the Port of Hodeidah. However, the exact whereabouts of the captive sailors remain unknown.
The DFA said that local authorities in Sana'a have sent doctors to board the ship to extend any necessary medical assistance. The department nonetheless reiterated that the Philippines is not involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict and that the crew must therefore be released.
In addition to the 17 Filipino sailors, Galaxy Leader's crew also includes one Romanian, two Bulgarians, two Mexicans, and three Ukrainians.