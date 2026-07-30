Philippine maritime regulator criticised for clearing personnel of wrongdoing over ferry tragedy

Legislators in the Philippines have criticised the country's maritime regulating body for clearing three of its personnel of any wrongdoing in connection with a ferry sinking incident that left more than 60 people dead earlier this year.

Members of the Committee on Transportation of the Philippine Lower House have expressed dismay after the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) said that the three personnel had complied with agency rules and regulations and were therefore not liable for the loss of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 off the southern province of Basilan.

In the early morning (local time) of January 26, 2026, the ferry was en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu province when she suffered water ingress off Basilan's Baluk-Baluk Island. She eventually sank to a depth of 70 metres.