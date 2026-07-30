Philippine maritime regulator criticised for clearing personnel of wrongdoing over ferry tragedy

Legislators in the Philippines have criticised the country's maritime regulating body for clearing three of its personnel of any wrongdoing in connection with a ferry sinking incident that left more than 60 people dead earlier this year.
Members of the Committee on Transportation of the Philippine Lower House have expressed dismay after the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) said that the three personnel had complied with agency rules and regulations and were therefore not liable for the loss of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 off the southern province of Basilan.
In the early morning (local time) of January 26, 2026, the ferry was en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu province when she suffered water ingress off Basilan's Baluk-Baluk Island. She eventually sank to a depth of 70 metres.
According to reports, 293 people of those who were on the ferry survived while the bodies of 66 victims were recovered from the surrounding waters during search and retrieval operations that lasted into the middle of March.
A number of MARINA personnel were relieved from their posts in connection with the incident while three other officials of the agency faced administrative charges.
In a House Transportation Committee meeting held earlier this week, MARINA Administrator Sonia Malaluan told a panel of legislators that a MARINA inspector, his immediate supervisor, and the agency's regional director responsible for the area where the tragedy occurred have been cleared following an administrative investigation.
Panel chair Representative Franz Pumaren said that it seemed MARINA had not taken any appropriate action with regards to reprimanding its personnel, especially when considering that the incident for which they were held liable had resulted in loss of life.
Panel vice chair Representative Reynante Arrogancia remarked that he was disappointed by the decision to clear the three personnel of wrongdoing since the ferry could not have departed on her ill-fated voyage without the necessary clearances and permits from MARINA.
In a meeting with legislators earlier this year, one survivor said that the ferry was already listing even before leaving port.
The same survivor said that the captain was aware that the ferry was listing but had nonetheless decided to proceed with their scheduled voyage from Zamboanga City to Jolo on the night of January 25.
Another survivor had told lawmakers that several of the vessel's lifejackets were kept in some onboard closets that were locked at the time of the incident, preventing these from being used.
Malaluan assured the committee that the findings of the administrative investigation that had cleared the three personnel will be reviewed.
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