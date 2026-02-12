Philippine shipowner, maritime officials to be charged over deadly ferry sinking

The Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) are set to file charges against a local shipping company after one of its vessels was lost in an incident that left more than 50 people dead late last month.
Speaking at a press conference at the DOTr's head office in Metro Manila on Wednesday, February 11, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said that charges will be filed against Aleson Shipping Lines (ASL) as well as a number of individuals following the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3.
ASL is the owner of Trisha Kerstin 3, which sank off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province in the southern Philippines in the early morning (local time) of January 26.
As of Thursday, February 12, the incident's death toll stood at 52 [the body of one deceased victim was found on Thursday, ed] while 26 other passengers and crew are still missing.
Officials also recently adjusted the total number of survivors to 293 from the earlier reported figure of 316.
The Philippine Coast Guard and other local partners are continuing to conduct search and retrieval operations using divers and vessels off Baluk-Baluk Island.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lopez said that he had been told by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that, "justice must be served swiftly," hence the filing of the charges against ASL and a number of government personnel.
Lopez said that Trisha Kerstin 3 had been permitted to sail from Zamboanga City to Sulu province the day before she sank despite "glaring safety deficiencies."
MARINA investigators reportedly found evidence pointing to overloading of both passengers and cargo, thus refuting earlier coast guard claims that the vessel was not overloaded.
The MARINA probe also revealed inconsistencies between the number of passengers listed in the manifest and the actual number of passengers who were on board the ferry at the time of the incident.
Lopez added that the ferry had been issued a safety certificate prior to departure despite the violations.
A number of MARINA and coast guard personnel have since been relieved from their posts in connection with the incident. These individuals include five coast guard personnel who had been tasked with conducting the pre-departure inspection before the vessel sailed out of Zamboanga City.
Three other MARINA officials will face administrative charges. According to Lopez, criminal charges will be filed against these same individuals if the administrative cases yield proof of grave neglect of their duties.