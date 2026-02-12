Philippine shipowner, maritime officials to be charged over deadly ferry sinking

The Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) are set to file charges against a local shipping company after one of its vessels was lost in an incident that left more than 50 people dead late last month.

Speaking at a press conference at the DOTr's head office in Metro Manila on Wednesday, February 11, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said that charges will be filed against Aleson Shipping Lines (ASL) as well as a number of individuals following the sinking of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3.

ASL is the owner of Trisha Kerstin 3, which sank off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province in the southern Philippines in the early morning (local time) of January 26.