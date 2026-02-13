Survivor of Philippine ferry tragedy says vessel was already listing even before it left port

One of the 293 people who survived a recent ferry sinking in the southern Philippines has told local lawmakers that the vessel was already listing noticeably even before it left port on its ill-fated voyage.

In a consultation at the Philippine Senate on Thursday, February 12, Fatima Sweenee Sajili said that the incident that led to the loss of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3 along with over 50 passengers and crew off Basilan province occurred under calm sea conditions.

Accompanied by some of the other survivors at the consultation, Sajili recounted that they had observed that the ferry was still listing despite the weather being calm in the early morning (local time) of January 26, 2026.