VIDEO | 12 rescued after passenger boat sinks off Tawi-Tawi, Philippines

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard and various partner agencies successfully rescued all 12 occupants of a passenger boat after it capsized off Tawi-Tawi province in the southern Philippines on Monday, January 19.

The motor launch Sitti Nur had encountered rough waves while underway off the coast of Tawi-Tawi's Simunul municipality, causing it to overturn and throwing all the occupants overboard.

Upon being notified about the incident, personnel from the coast guard, the Philippine Marine Corps, the Philippine National Police, and the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Government deployed to the area aboard small boats to render assistance.