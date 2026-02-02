Search for missing Philippine dive boat passengers extends to Indonesia

The Philippine Navy has extended the coverage of the search for the individuals who have gone missing after a recreational dive boat capsized off the southern Philippines last month.

The search for the missing passengers and crew of the dive boat Amejara has now extended into Indonesian waters. A TC-90 maritime surveillance aircraft was recently used to conduct aerial inspections just beyond the maritime boundary between the two countries.

The navy said the extended search within Indonesian waters is being carried out with the approval of the Indonesian Government and in cooperation with the Indonesian military.