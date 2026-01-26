Six bodies found following Philippine dive boat capsizing

The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed the recovery of the bodies of six individuals who are believed to have been on board a recreational dive boat that capsized in the Davao Gulf in the southern Philippines early last week.

The six bodies were recovered over the weekend during the ongoing multi-agency search for the dive boat Amejara and 14 of the 15 people who were on board when she capsized. Only one survivor, identified as one of the boat’s four crewmembers, has so far been found.

Four bodies were pulled out of the water by the crew of a Philippine Navy vessel while the fifth was recovered by the coast guard after being spotted floating on the surface during an aerial search of the area.