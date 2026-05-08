Passenger Vessel News Roundup | May 8 – French sailing cruise ship delivery, future Danish electric Ro-Pax and more

A French hospitality company has welcomed a new sailing cruise ship to its fleet as construction continues on new Ro-Paxes for owners in Norway and Denmark. Orders have meanwhile been placed for ferries for operation in Australia and off Canada's Atlantic coast.
Commercial Marine Australia (CMA) has been selected for the construction of a new ferry that will be operated between mainland Queensland and North Stradbroke Island.
CMA will build the ferry, which will be named Straddie Express, at its Brisbane facilities. Design work on the vessel will be undertaken by One2Three Naval Architects.
Straddie Express will have a length of 24 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, and two decks with 141 internal seats, 27 internal standing spaces and 82 upper deck seats.
Danish ferry operator Molslinjen and Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania have unveiled a new video detailing progress on Molslinjen's new electric Ro-Pax ferries, which are under construction at Incat's facilities in Hobart.
Incat said that, when delivered, the vessels will be Europe’s largest battery-electric ferries and will operate across the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, carrying thousands of passengers each day.
The two vessels are scheduled to enter service in the Kattegat in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, a French territorial collectivity located just off Canada's Atlantic coast, has selected Spanish shipbuilder Aister for the construction of a new ferry.
Upon completion, the catamaran vessel, which will be named Jeune France II, will have all-aluminium construction, a length of 22.5 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a displacement of 75 tons at full load, and space for up to 100 passengers.
The ferry will also boast a hydraulic bow ramp to permit loading and disembarkation of passengers and vehicles of up to 3.5 tons. The hull will meanwhile be strengthened to permit beaching, if necessary.
Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has begun construction of a new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Norwegian transport company Torghatten for operation by its subsidiary Torghatten Midt.
The double-ended vessel will be designed by Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting for operation in the Norwegian fjords, specifically in the area of the Dønna and Herøy islands. She will be able to carry 249 passengers, 85 cars, and up to six trucks at a time.
The ferry is scheduled to be delivered to Torghatten Midt by the second quarter of 2028.
Hospitality specialist the Accor Group has taken delivery of a new sail-equipped cruise ship built by French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique.
The builder said Orient Express Corinthian is the largest sailing ship in the world with a length of 220 metres, a gross tonnage of over 26,000 and space for 130 guests plus 170 crewmembers.
The newbuild boasts 54 suites, each with a total area of more than 70 square metres. One suite will cover 1,000 square metres.