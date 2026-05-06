Polish yard starts building new hybrid ferry for Torghatten

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding has begun construction of a new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Norwegian transport company Torghatten for operation by its subsidiary Torghatten Midt.

The double-ended vessel will be designed by Remontowa Marine Design and Consulting for operation in the Norwegian fjords, specifically in the area of the Dønna and Herøy islands. She will be able to carry 249 passengers, 85 cars, and up to six trucks at a time.

The ferry is scheduled to be delivered to Torghatten Midt by the second quarter of 2028.