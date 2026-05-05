Accor takes delivery of sail-equipped cruise ship

Hospitality specialist the Accor Group has taken delivery of a new sail-equipped cruise ship built by French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

The builder said Orient Express Corinthian is the largest sailing ship in the world with a length of 220 metres, a gross tonnage of over 26,000 and space for 130 guests plus 170 crewmembers.

The newbuild boasts 54 suites, each with a total area of more than 70 square metres. One suite will cover 1,000 square metres.