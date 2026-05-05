Accor takes delivery of sail-equipped cruise ship

Hospitality specialist the Accor Group has taken delivery of a new sail-equipped cruise ship built by French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique.
The builder said Orient Express Corinthian is the largest sailing ship in the world with a length of 220 metres, a gross tonnage of over 26,000 and space for 130 guests plus 170 crewmembers.
The newbuild boasts 54 suites, each with a total area of more than 70 square metres. One suite will cover 1,000 square metres.
Other onboard facilities include two pools, two restaurants, a bar, and an amphitheatre. The crew will meanwhile be housed in 160 cabins.
The builder said the sails will propel the ship to a speed of 17 knots, whereas a backup motor will deliver 15 knots.
Orient Express Corinthian was built in compliance with French flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements. She will be operated by Accor subsidiary Orient Express Sailing Yachts.