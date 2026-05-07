Molslinjen shows progress on future electric ferries

Danish ferry operator Molslinjen and Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania have unveiled a new video detailing progress on Molslinjen's new electric Ro-Pax ferries, which are under construction at Incat's facilities in Hobart.
Incat said that, when delivered, the vessels will be Europe’s largest battery-electric ferries and will operate across the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, carrying thousands of passengers each day.
The two vessels are scheduled to enter service in the Kattegat in 2027 and 2028, respectively.
The new catamarans will each measure 129 metres long and 30.5 metres wide.
Each vessel will have a capacity for 1,483 passengers and 500 cars and will be equipped with a 45,000kWh battery pack and engines with a total installed power of more than 52,000 kW. This configuration will enable each ferry to reach speeds of over 40 knots.
“Previously, electric ferries have been limited to short, low-speed routes," said Incat Chairman Robert Clifford. "What we’re delivering now is a new class of vessel – high-speed, high-capacity, low-emission ferries capable of operating on some of the world’s busiest routes."