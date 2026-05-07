Molslinjen shows progress on future electric ferries

Danish ferry operator Molslinjen and Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania have unveiled a new video detailing progress on Molslinjen's new electric Ro-Pax ferries, which are under construction at Incat's facilities in Hobart.

Incat said that, when delivered, the vessels will be Europe’s largest battery-electric ferries and will operate across the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, carrying thousands of passengers each day.

The two vessels are scheduled to enter service in the Kattegat in 2027 and 2028, respectively.