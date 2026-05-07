French overseas territory taps Spanish yard for new hybrid ferry

Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, a French territorial collectivity located just off Canada's Atlantic coast, has selected Spanish shipbuilder Aister for the construction of a new ferry.
Upon completion, the catamaran vessel, which will be named Jeune France II, will have all-aluminium construction, a length of 22.5 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a displacement of 75 tons at full load, and space for up to 100 passengers.
The ferry will also boast a hydraulic bow ramp to permit loading and disembarkation of passengers and vehicles of up to 3.5 tons. The hull will meanwhile be strengthened to permit beaching, if necessary.
A parallel hybrid propulsion system will include two 368kW IMO Tier III-compliant main engines. The system can be operated in fully electric mode for silent navigation at low speeds, such as when manoeuvring in port waters.
The propulsion will deliver a service speed of 12 knots
Jeune France II is scheduled to be delivered by September 2027. She will replace the earlier Jeune France on the route between the Port of Saint-Pierre and the island of Langlade.