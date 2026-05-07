French overseas territory taps Spanish yard for new hybrid ferry

Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, a French territorial collectivity located just off Canada's Atlantic coast, has selected Spanish shipbuilder Aister for the construction of a new ferry.

Upon completion, the catamaran vessel, which will be named Jeune France II, will have all-aluminium construction, a length of 22.5 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a displacement of 75 tons at full load, and space for up to 100 passengers.

The ferry will also boast a hydraulic bow ramp to permit loading and disembarkation of passengers and vehicles of up to 3.5 tons. The hull will meanwhile be strengthened to permit beaching, if necessary.