Australian yard to build ferry to serve Queensland's North Stradbroke Island

Commercial Marine Australia (CMA) has been selected for the construction of a new ferry that will be operated between mainland Queensland and North Stradbroke Island.

CMA will build the ferry, which will be named Straddie Express, at its Brisbane facilities. Design work on the vessel will be undertaken by One2Three Naval Architects.

Straddie Express will have a length of 24 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, and two decks with 141 internal seats, 27 internal standing spaces and 82 upper deck seats.