Australian yard to build ferry to serve Queensland's North Stradbroke Island

Commercial Marine Australia (CMA) has been selected for the construction of a new ferry that will be operated between mainland Queensland and North Stradbroke Island.
CMA will build the ferry, which will be named Straddie Express, at its Brisbane facilities. Design work on the vessel will be undertaken by One2Three Naval Architects.
Straddie Express will have a length of 24 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, and two decks with 141 internal seats, 27 internal standing spaces and 82 upper deck seats.
The interior will feature wider aisles to improve movement throughout the vessel. There will also be an increased number of priority seating areas and dedicated spaces with fold-down seating to better accommodate passengers in wheelchairs.
Minimal cabin entry and exit sills will meanwhile make boarding and movement easier for passengers with mobility needs.
A larger, air-conditioned main cabin will feature panoramic windows and an onboard kiosk. Additional enhancements will include open upper deck seating, dedicated luggage storage, and seating with tables.
Construction is expected to commence shortly, with a build program of approximately 12 months, after which the vessel will enter into service.