Passenger Vessel News Roundup | May 22 – European ferries focus: deliveries in Russia plus orders from Estonia and Greece

Two new ferries have been delivered to separate operators in Russia while a third is in the final stages of construction. New contracts have been awarded for the construction of vessels for operation in Greece and Estonia.
Russian transport company Vodohod has taken delivery of a new electric ferry built by local shipyard Emperium.
Lomonosov (Ломоносов) is the second vessel under the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
Strelna, the first ferry in the Project EM901 series, was handed over to Vodohod in 2025.
A shipyard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region has completed construction of a new hydrofoil ferry capable of operating in inland waters.
Politruk Klochkov (Политрук Клочков) belongs to the Project 23180 series of vessels designed and built by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau. She will be fourth in her series to be operated in Russia's Saratov region after Yuri Gagarin, Pyotr Stolypin, and General Panfilov.
The ferry has an LOA of 21.3 metres, a beam of 5.2 metres, a maximum draught of only 1.1 metres, and space for two crewmembers and up to 45 passengers.
Estonian State Fleet (ESF) has awarded a design and shipbuilding contract with Polish shipyard Crist for the construction of Estonia’s first fully electric passenger ferry.
Scheduled to enter service at the end of 2028, the new Ro-Pax ferry will operate primarily on shore-charged electricity and will be designed for year-round service in demanding Nordic conditions, including winter ice operations.
The ferry will be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin.
Russian shipyard Emperium recently a new electric river ferry slated for local transport company Vodohod.
Oreshek (Орешек) belongs to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
Strelna, the first ferry in the Project EM901 series, was handed over to Vodohod in 2025.
Norwegian shipbuilder GOT Marine announced that Greek ferry operator Dodekanisos Seaways has signed a contract for a new passenger catamaran, marking their first agreement in twenty years.
The vessel will join the operator's existing fleet of two catamarans built by the same shipyard, Dodekanisos Express and Dodekanisos Pride, the latter of which was delivered in 2005.
Valued at just under NOK200 million ($21.6 million), the contract secures the construction of a catamaran that will measure 41 metres in length. The new vessel, which is scheduled for delivery in the autumn of 2027, is designed to carry more than 300 passengers and six cars.