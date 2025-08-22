VESSEL REVIEW | Strelna – Proven Russian river ferry design combined with electric propulsion upgrade

Emperium, a Leningrad-based shipbuilding company under Russia’s Sitronics Group, has delivered the first vessel in a new series of electric river ferries ordered by local shipowner Mashpromlizing for operation by transport company Vodohod.

Strelna belongs to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres (6.6 feet) to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.