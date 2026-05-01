Russian yard launches second electric river ferry in series

Russian shipyard Emperium recently launched the second vessel in a series of electric ferries slated for local transport company Vodohod.
Lomonosov (Ломоносов) belongs to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
Strelna, the first ferry in the Project EM901 series, was handed over to Vodohod in 2025.
Upon completion, the all-weather-capable ferry will have an ice-reinforced hull, an LOA of 32.15 metres, a beam of 7.8 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, a displacement of 159 tons, a crew of three, and space for up to 140 passengers on two decks.
The builder said the design of the vessel combines comfort, modernity and aesthetics with the aim of providing passengers with a pleasant atmosphere during each journey. The interior will therefore utilise high-quality materials and finishes and a combination of natural textures of wood, metal and glass.
A 550kW battery pack will drive two 200kW azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots and a cruising speed of 6.5 knots. A single full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to operate continuously for up to seven hours, allowing for a maximum of seven trips in one day along the Neva River and further out into the Gulf of Finland.
Vodohod will be the operator of Lomonosov while State Transport Leasing Company will retain ownership of the ferry. The vessel will be operated in Saint Petersburg following her delivery later this month.