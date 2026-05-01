Russian yard launches second electric river ferry in series

Russian shipyard Emperium recently launched the second vessel in a series of electric ferries slated for local transport company Vodohod.

Lomonosov (Ломоносов) belongs to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.

Strelna, the first ferry in the Project EM901 series, was handed over to Vodohod in 2025.