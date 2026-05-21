Estonian State Fleet inks hybrid ferry contract with Polish builder

Estonian State Fleet (ESF) has awarded a design and shipbuilding contract with Polish shipyard Crist for the construction of Estonia’s first fully electric passenger ferry.

Scheduled to enter service at the end of 2028, the new Ro-Pax ferry will operate primarily on shore-charged electricity and will be designed for year-round service in demanding Nordic conditions, including winter ice operations.

The ferry will be designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin.