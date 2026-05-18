Dodekanisos Seaways places repeat ferry order with Norwegian yard

Norwegian shipbuilder GOT Marine announced that Greek ferry operator Dodekanisos Seaways has signed a contract for a new passenger catamaran, marking their first agreement in twenty years.

The vessel will join the operator's existing fleet of two catamarans built by the same shipyard, Dodekanisos Express and Dodekanisos Pride, the latter of which was delivered in 2005.

Valued at just under NOK200 million ($21.6 million), the contract secures the construction of a catamaran that will measure 41 metres in length. The new vessel, which is scheduled for delivery in the autumn of 2027, is designed to carry more than 300 passengers and six cars.