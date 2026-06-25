Passenger Vessel News Roundup | June 25 – Russian electric ferry, US domestic cruise ship and more

Deliveries include a Russian electric river ferry, a Ro-Pax for a French Polynesian operator, and a cruise ship for domestic itineraries in the US. An Indian waterways authority has placed orders for new hybrid ferries. Lastly, construction continues on a cable ferry for operation on a river in the Australian state of Queensland.
American Cruise Lines christened its newest river cruise ship, American Maverick, on June 22 in Newport, Rhode Island.
The ceremony occurred during the vessel's inaugural nine-day New England Islands cruise, which operates roundtrip from Providence, Rhode Island.
The ship, which accommodates 130 guests, features four decks, all-private balcony staterooms, multiple lounges, a main restaurant, a café, and a fitness centre. It represents the latest addition to the domestic fleet of American Cruise Lines, which currently operates 28 cruise vessels.
Russian shipyard Emperium recently a new electric river ferry to local customer State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).
Oreshek (Орешек) belongs to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
The ferry will be operated by Vodohod on behalf of STLC.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has selected a local consortium for the construction of ten new hybrid electric ferries.
The IWAI ferries will be designed, built, tested, and commissioned by the consortium led by Knowledge Shipyard and that includes parent company Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works (KMEW).
The contract has a value of approximately INR661.1 million (US$7 milllion) and will also cover maintenance and support for the vessels.
Austal Vietnam has delivered its first steel and aluminium vessel, a 71-metre Ro-Pax vessel named Dory 2, to the Degage Group of French Polynesia. The handover ceremony occurred at the Vung Tau shipyard on June 15 following the completion of sea trials.
Designed by Austal Australia, construction on the vessel began in 2024 before its launch in March 2026.
This vessel represents the seventh ship Austal has delivered to the Degage Group since 2003, following the delivery of the 66-metre Apetahi Express in 2023.
Australian shipbuilder Birdon has laid the keel of a new ferry that will be operated on the Daintree River in Far North Queensland.
Construction of the new ferry commenced in January of this year and is progressing through clearly defined build stages. The new vessel is scheduled to enter service in late 2027, replacing the existing ferry, which is nearing the end of its service life.
The new ferry will be a four‑lane, cable‑drawn vessel, designed to significantly increase capacity and reliability for the Daintree River crossing.