Passenger Vessel News Roundup | June 25 – Russian electric ferry, US domestic cruise ship and more

American Cruise Lines christened its newest river cruise ship, American Maverick, on June 22 in Newport, Rhode Island.

The ceremony occurred during the vessel's inaugural nine-day New England Islands cruise, which operates roundtrip from Providence, Rhode Island.

The ship, which accommodates 130 guests, features four decks, all-private balcony staterooms, multiple lounges, a main restaurant, a café, and a fitness centre. It represents the latest addition to the domestic fleet of American Cruise Lines, which currently operates 28 cruise vessels.