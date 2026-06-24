American Cruise Lines christens newest river cruise ship in Rhode Island

American Cruise Lines christened its newest river cruise ship, American Maverick, on June 22 in Newport, Rhode Island.
The ceremony occurred during the vessel's inaugural nine-day New England Islands cruise, which operates roundtrip from Providence, Rhode Island.
The ship, which accommodates 130 guests, features four decks, all-private balcony staterooms, multiple lounges, a main restaurant, a café, and a fitness centre. It represents the latest addition to the domestic fleet of American Cruise Lines, which currently operates 28 cruise vessels.
American Cruise Lines noted that it currently has eight more vessels under construction which will operate in the domestic river cruise market.
Among these upcoming ships, the company said it expects American Ranger, American Mariner, and American Navigator to be delivered over the next year.
This expansion follows the launch of another river cruise ship, American Encore, in May 2026. The company stated that it will offer more domestic itineraries along US waterways in July 2026.