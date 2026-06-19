Keel laid for new cable ferry for operation on Australia's Daintree River

Australian shipbuilder Birdon has laid the keel of a new ferry that will be operated on the Daintree River in Far North Queensland.
Construction of the new ferry commenced in January of this year and is progressing through clearly defined build stages. The new vessel is scheduled to enter service in late 2027, replacing the existing ferry, which is nearing the end of its service life.
The new ferry will be a four‑lane, cable‑drawn vessel, designed to significantly increase capacity and reliability for the Daintree River crossing.
At approximately 49 metres long and 17 metres wide, the ferry will carry up to 36 vehicles per crossing, compared with 27 vehicles on the current ferry, helping to reduce queue lengths and wait times during peak periods.
Birdon will deliver the project under a full lifecycle model, designing, building, operating and maintaining the ferry under a 20‑year contract with the Douglas Shire Council. The company said this approach is intended to ensure long‑term performance, consistent maintenance standards, and service reliability across the life of the vessel.
Birdon will commence operations of the existing Daintree ferry service from July 1, 2026.