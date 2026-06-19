Keel laid for new cable ferry for operation on Australia's Daintree River

Australian shipbuilder Birdon has laid the keel of a new ferry that will be operated on the Daintree River in Far North Queensland.

Construction of the new ferry commenced in January of this year and is progressing through clearly defined build stages. The new vessel is scheduled to enter service in late 2027, replacing the existing ferry, which is nearing the end of its service life.

The new ferry will be a four‑lane, cable‑drawn vessel, designed to significantly increase capacity and reliability for the Daintree River crossing.