Indian waterways authority orders hybrid electric ferries from local consortium

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has selected a local consortium for the construction of ten new hybrid electric ferries.

The IWAI ferries will be designed, built, tested, and commissioned by the consortium led by Knowledge Shipyard and that includes parent company Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works (KMEW).

The contract has a value of approximately INR661.1 million (US$7 milllion) and will also cover maintenance and support for the vessels.