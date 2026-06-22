Vietnam-built Ro-Pax vessel delivered to French Polynesian operator

Austal Vietnam has delivered its first steel and aluminium vessel, a 71-metre Ro-Pax vessel named Dory 2, to the Degage Group of French Polynesia. The handover ceremony occurred at the Vung Tau shipyard on June 15 following the completion of sea trials.

Designed by Austal Australia, construction on the vessel began in 2024 before its launch in March 2026.

This vessel represents the seventh ship Austal has delivered to the Degage Group since 2003, following the delivery of the 66-metre Apetahi Express in 2023.