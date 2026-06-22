Vietnam-built Ro-Pax vessel delivered to French Polynesian operator

Austal Vietnam has delivered its first steel and aluminium vessel, a 71-metre Ro-Pax vessel named Dory 2, to the Degage Group of French Polynesia. The handover ceremony occurred at the Vung Tau shipyard on June 15 following the completion of sea trials.
Designed by Austal Australia, construction on the vessel began in 2024 before its launch in March 2026.
This vessel represents the seventh ship Austal has delivered to the Degage Group since 2003, following the delivery of the 66-metre Apetahi Express in 2023.
Designed for operations between Papeete and the Palliser Islands, the ship can accommodate 17 crew members and up to 140 seated passengers. It has a cruising speed of 12 knots (22 km/h) alongside an operational range of 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 kilometres).
The vessel features a 494-square-metre cargo deck for containers, vehicles, and palletised freight, with a total load capacity of 1,400 tonnes. Degage Group Owner and Managing Director, Eugene Degage, described the new vessel as a welcome addition to the fleet.
Mark Pleiter, Vice President of Austal Vietnam noted that the company is focused on further strengthening its capabilities in Vietnam and contributing to local shipbuilding growth.