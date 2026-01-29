Passenger Vessel News Roundup | January 29 – UK and Norwegian Ro-Paxes, Russian hydrofoil ferry construction and more

A UK operator will soon introduce its newest Ro-Pax ferry into service while a Russian yard will begin serial manufacture of new hydrofoil vessels. Orders meanwhile include those for ferries to be operated in Belgium and Norway.
UK-based naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine has been appointed to design a new ferry for a rural island community.
The vessel is scheduled to enter construction in early 2026 – with the boat yard currently being selected with Chartwell’s support – and enter operation in 2027.
Chartwell said that given the vessel’s importance to the local community, full details of the project will be released at a later date.
Russian news outlet TASS has reported that local company Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation intends to commence serial manufacture of Project 03830 hydrofoil ferries by 2028.
Ak Bars CEO Renat Mistakhov said that the company intends to build six to eight ferries each year and that negotiations are underway regarding the manufacture of the vessels for operation in the Republic of Tatarstan.
Zelenodolsk Shipyard is the current manufacturer of Project 03830 ferries for Tatarstan. These include Mikhail Devyatayev (pictured), which was handed over in 2023.
The Isle of Islay commenced its maiden voyage from Turkey to Scotland on January 23. Following the official handover of the vessel to the owners CMAL earlier this month, a crew from CalMac is now onboard to conduct the repositioning.
CMAL stated the journey is expected to take around two weeks, depending on weather conditions.
During the journey, the Isle of Islay is expected to call at two to three European ports for refuelling, according to the company. This sailing provides the crew with an opportunity for familiarisation training, which CalMac said will continue once they reach Scotland.
Upon arrival in Scottish waters, the crew will test the vessel in several ports and harbours to carry out local operational trials before the ferry enters service.
Estonia's Baltic Workboats (BWB) has been selected for the construction of a new inland catamaran ferry for Flemish government-owned transport company DAB Vloot.
The vessel will be a sister ship of Marnix Van Sint-Aldegonde and Op Stroom (pictured), which BWB handed over to the same customer in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Designed for operations on the Scheldt River, the ferry will measure 30 metres long and will be able to transport 150 passengers and 150 bicycles. It will also feature a fully electric drivetrain with an energy storage system (ESS) from Corvus Energy and propulsion machinery supplied by Danfoss.
Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding signed a contract with Torghatten Midt on January 16 for the construction of a hybrid-powered Ro-Pax ferry. The shipyard stated it will build a fully equipped, double-ended vessel designed for sailing in the Norwegian fjords, specifically in the area of the Dønna and Herøy islands.
The vessel, which is currently referred to by the construction number B622, will have the capacity to carry 249 passengers, 85 cars and up to six trucks at a time. The Norwegian Ship Design Company is responsible for developing the technical documentation for the ship.
The vessel is scheduled to be handed over in the second quarter of 2028.