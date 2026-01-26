CMAL's newest Ro-Pax ferry begins maiden trip from Turkey to Scotland

The Isle of Islay commenced its maiden voyage from Turkey to Scotland on January 23. Following the official handover of the vessel to the owners CMAL earlier this month, a crew from CalMac is now onboard to conduct the repositioning.

CMAL stated the journey is expected to take around two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

During the journey, the Isle of Islay is expected to call at two to three European ports for refuelling, according to the company. This sailing provides the crew with an opportunity for familiarisation training, which CalMac said will continue once they reach Scotland.

Upon arrival in Scottish waters, the crew will test the vessel in several ports and harbours to carry out local operational trials before the ferry enters service.