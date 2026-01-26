CMAL's newest Ro-Pax ferry begins maiden trip from Turkey to Scotland
The Isle of Islay commenced its maiden voyage from Turkey to Scotland on January 23. Following the official handover of the vessel to the owners CMAL earlier this month, a crew from CalMac is now onboard to conduct the repositioning.
CMAL stated the journey is expected to take around two weeks, depending on weather conditions.
During the journey, the Isle of Islay is expected to call at two to three European ports for refuelling, according to the company. This sailing provides the crew with an opportunity for familiarisation training, which CalMac said will continue once they reach Scotland.
Upon arrival in Scottish waters, the crew will test the vessel in several ports and harbours to carry out local operational trials before the ferry enters service.
A community event will be held on Islay to welcome the addition to the fleet. According to the project statement, guests will be able to tour the ferry and witness the ceremonial naming.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, said, "I am pleased that the Isle of Islay will soon be in Scottish waters, bringing us another step closer to the vessel entering service." Hyslop noted the vessel will support the economies of Islay and Jura.
The Isle of Islay is the first of four new ferries being constructed and will serve Islay and Jura. Its sister vessel, the Loch Indaal, is expected to join the fleet later this year, according to the company.
The new vessel has capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. CalMac stated this provides the Islay routes with a 40 per cent increase in vehicle and freight capacity.