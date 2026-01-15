Scotland's CMAL takes delivery of new Ro-Pax ferry
Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has taken ownership of the Isle of Islay following a handover ceremony in Turkey. The vessel is the first of four new ferries being constructed to serve the Scottish ferry network.
The ferry has received Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) approval and passenger certification. It is now being prepared for a repositioning voyage to Scotland, a journey expected to take approximately two weeks under the management of CalMac.
Upon arrival in Scotland, the vessel will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials before entering service. It will serve the Islay and Jura routes and will be joined by its sister vessel, Loch Indaal, later this year.
The Isle of Islay has a capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. According to CMAL, this increases vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes by 40 per cent, aimed at improving the overall resilience of the wider fleet.
CMAL Chief Executive Kevin Hobbs noted that the vessel is part of a plan to rejuvenate the Scottish ferry fleet, which includes the subsequent ferries Lochmor and Claymore.
CalMac Chief Executive Duncan Mackison added that the crew and port teams will begin essential trials to prepare the vessel for service.