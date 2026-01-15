Scotland's CMAL takes delivery of new Ro-Pax ferry

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has taken ownership of the Isle of Islay following a handover ceremony in Turkey. The vessel is the first of four new ferries being constructed to serve the Scottish ferry network.

The ferry has received Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) approval and passenger certification. It is now being prepared for a repositioning voyage to Scotland, a journey expected to take approximately two weeks under the management of CalMac.

Upon arrival in Scotland, the vessel will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials before entering service. It will serve the Islay and Jura routes and will be joined by its sister vessel, Loch Indaal, later this year.