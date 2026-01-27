UK firm secures hybrid ferry design contract

Due to the islands’ remote location and unique environment, travel is particularly challenging, requiring versatile vessels capable of navigating choppy waters and operating within limited port infrastructure.

For years, the current ferry has been a critical lifeline vessel for the local community, enabling residents to go about their daily lives. However, changes to the local environment, coupled with the growing needs of the population, mean a new, more capable vessel is now required.

Designed in close collaboration with the ferry operator and local stakeholders, Chartwell created a ferry with a highly customised catamaran hull and a hybrid propulsion system. This will enable it to efficiently carry up to 100 passengers and cargo around the islands.

The vessel will be IMO Tier III-compliant and capable of operating on full electric power, significantly reducing emissions and noise pollution. It will also cut the existing transit time around the islands to under one hour.