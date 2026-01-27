Russian yard unveils plans for manufacture of hydrofoil ferries

Designed by local naval architecture firm the Sea Tech Group, the Project 03830 ferries will each have a length of 36 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of only two metres, capacity for 124 passengers and seven crewmembers, and a hydrofoil design that will allow operation in wave heights of up to two metres even at speeds approaching 40 knots.

The design will also permit navigation in shallow waters such as rivers in or near cities and even in coastal waters near beaches. A flight control system with self-stabilising features will ensure improved seaworthiness and reduced load when accelerating.

The main cabin of each ferry will have 122 airliner-type reclining seats and luggage racks as well as spaces for passengers with limited mobility.