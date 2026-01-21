Polish shipyard to construct hybrid ferry for Torghatten Midt

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding signed a contract with Torghatten Midt on January 16 for the construction of a hybrid-powered Ro-Pax ferry. The shipyard stated it will build a fully equipped, double-ended vessel designed for sailing in the Norwegian fjords, specifically in the area of the Dønna and Herøy islands.
The vessel, which is currently referred to by the construction number B622, will have the capacity to carry 249 passengers, 85 cars and up to six trucks at a time. The Norwegian Ship Design Company is responsible for developing the technical documentation for the ship.
The vessel is scheduled to be handed over in the second quarter of 2028.
Remontowa Shipbuilding stated the ferry will be equipped with a hybrid propulsion system based on two azimuth thrusters featuring permanent magnet electric motors. These will be powered by four generators capable of operating on 100 per cent "biodiesel", alongside a small battery pack designed to cover peak energy demand.
The company noted that this configuration allows no more than three generators to operate at an optimal load during normal operations. Within a few years of delivery, the air-cooled batteries are expected by Remontowa to be replaced by water-cooled batteries that are almost 15 times larger, which will enable the vessel to operate in fully electric mode.
The shipyard stated that it has been co-operating with companies from the Torghatten Group for 15 years. This vessel represents the tenth ferry built in Gdańsk for this shipowner.