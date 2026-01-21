Polish shipyard to construct hybrid ferry for Torghatten Midt

Poland's Remontowa Shipbuilding signed a contract with Torghatten Midt on January 16 for the construction of a hybrid-powered Ro-Pax ferry. The shipyard stated it will build a fully equipped, double-ended vessel designed for sailing in the Norwegian fjords, specifically in the area of the Dønna and Herøy islands.

The vessel, which is currently referred to by the construction number B622, will have the capacity to carry 249 passengers, 85 cars and up to six trucks at a time. The Norwegian Ship Design Company is responsible for developing the technical documentation for the ship.

The vessel is scheduled to be handed over in the second quarter of 2028.