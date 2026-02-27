Passenger Vessel News Roundup | February 27 – Hydrogen ferry for New York, Finnish low-emission cruise ship and more

A Finnish builder has unveiled a new low-emission cruise ship concept while a US operator has disclosed its planned deployment of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered ferry on the East Coast. Newly ordered vessels include sightseeing boats for operation in Norway, cruise ships for a US-based brand, and a catamaran for use in Alaska.
Detailed development work has begun on a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric fast ferry design for deployment in New York waters.
The new vessel is being designed to align with local operational requirements and pre-existing infrastructure. The hydrogen fuel cell-electric propulsion and hydrogen storage systems will ensure the vessel can maintain an operational profile similar to that of a diesel-powered vessel.
The drop-in nature of the technology will ensure the new hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry will be able to integrate into current operations, rather than requiring schedule changes or a system-wide reorientation.
Brim Explorer has signed contracts for the construction of two battery-powered high-speed trimarans. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2027.
The hulls will be built by Herde Kompositt in Hardanger using composite technology. Final outfitting and system integration will be completed by Horten Shipyards, Brim Explorer stated.
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Agnes Árnadóttir said that the project proves the possibility of combining high speed and long range while utilizing Norwegian suppliers.
Anchorage, Alaska-based Phillips Cruises and Tours has placed an order for a new sightseeing catamaran that will be operated daily in Prince William Sound.
The vessel will be a near-identical sister of Chugach Express (pictured), which was handed over to the same owner in 2024.
The catamaran will also utilise a design developed by Nic de Waal of New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has secured an order for three new cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).
The three vessels will be built for NCLH brands Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, respectively. Each will be a sister ship to the most recent vessels built by Fincantieri for their respective brands.
All units will be constructed at Fincantieri’s Italian shipyards, with deliveries scheduled to take place between 2036 and 2037.
Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has completed work on a new cruise ship concept promising significantly low local emissions.
Meyer Turku said the project achieved its set emissions reduction target as indicated by the vessel’s lifecycle carbon being successfully reduced by more than 90 per cent compared to the baseline defined by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
Anu Ahola, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Meyer Turku, said that the project, "has provided a solid foundation for development work," and that the company now has, "a substantial portfolio of new ideas, tools, and next-generation ship technologies."