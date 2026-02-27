Passenger Vessel News Roundup | February 27 – Hydrogen ferry for New York, Finnish low-emission cruise ship and more

Detailed development work has begun on a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric fast ferry design for deployment in New York waters.

The new vessel is being designed to align with local operational requirements and pre-existing infrastructure. The hydrogen fuel cell-electric propulsion and hydrogen storage systems will ensure the vessel can maintain an operational profile similar to that of a diesel-powered vessel.

The drop-in nature of the technology will ensure the new hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry will be able to integrate into current operations, rather than requiring schedule changes or a system-wide reorientation.