Switch Maritime secures $2m funding for hydrogen ferry demonstration project

US vessel owner Switch Maritime has been awarded US$2 million in funding from the New York State Government via the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The funds will enable Switch Maritime, "to develop and demonstrate New York’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry to provide reduced emission transportation on New York City waterways," NYSERDA said in a press release.

Switch Maritime's ferry project is one of five recipients of US$11 million in funding recently made available by NYSERDA.