Switch Maritime secures $2m funding for hydrogen ferry demonstration project
US vessel owner Switch Maritime has been awarded US$2 million in funding from the New York State Government via the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).
The funds will enable Switch Maritime, "to develop and demonstrate New York’s first hydrogen fuel cell-electric ferry to provide reduced emission transportation on New York City waterways," NYSERDA said in a press release.
Switch Maritime's ferry project is one of five recipients of US$11 million in funding recently made available by NYSERDA.
"The awarded projects will demonstrate new technology designs, cost reductions associated with clean hydrogen storage and distribution, evaluate large-scale clean hydrogen storage opportunities, and deploy zero-emission hydrogen-powered transportation," said NYSERDA.
Switch Maritime Co-Founder and CEO Pace Ralli said the funding will, "accelerate Switch's ability to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered 150-passenger ferry for NYC waterways, without sacrificing operational performance."
[Hydrogen is hard to obtain, difficult and dangerous to store, highly expensive and, generally, an appalling waste of time and money just to signal what a virtuous company you are –Ed.]