Brim Explorer orders two battery powered trimarans

Brim Explorer has signed contracts for the construction of two battery-powered high-speed trimarans. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2027.

The hulls will be built by Herde Kompositt in Hardanger using composite technology. Final outfitting and system integration will be completed by Horten Shipyards, Brim Explorer stated.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Agnes Árnadóttir said that the project proves the possibility of combining high speed and long range while utilizing Norwegian suppliers.