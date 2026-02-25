Brim Explorer orders two battery powered trimarans

Brim Explorer has signed contracts for the construction of two battery-powered high-speed trimarans. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2027.
The hulls will be built by Herde Kompositt in Hardanger using composite technology. Final outfitting and system integration will be completed by Horten Shipyards, Brim Explorer stated.
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Agnes Árnadóttir said that the project proves the possibility of combining high speed and long range while utilizing Norwegian suppliers.
The total investment for the two vessels is approximately NOK200 million ($19 million), representing the largest in the company's history. These vessels are designed to carry 180 guests for sightseeing and dinner cruises.
The 24-metre (78.7-foot) vessels feature a beam of 11 metres (36.1 feet). They are engineered to achieve a range of 100 nautical miles (approximately 200 kilometres) at 20 knots without recharging.
Brim Explorer stated the trimarans were developed by its technology division, Brim Tech, using an "electric by design" principle. This approach ensures the vessels are engineered specifically for electric propulsion from the start.
“We know what actually works in real-world conditions, not just in simulations,” noted Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Espen Larsen-Hakkebo. He explained that the company has used its existing fleet as test platforms for several years.
The project involves a high-precision composite structure, according to Bjørn Angeltveit, Chief Executive Officer of Herde Kompositt and Odda Industrier. He stated that the combination of low weight and high speed places extreme demands on construction methods.
The vessels will feature panoramic windows and outdoor decks for experiences such as whale safaris and Northern Lights sightseeing.