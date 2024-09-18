VESSEL REVIEW | Chugach Express – Alaska tour operator welcomes new fast catamaran to fleet
Phillips Cruises and Tours, a sightseeing company based in Anchorage, Alaska, recently took delivery of a new fast aluminium catamaran built to a design by Nic de Waal of New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design.
Chugach Express will operate daily in Prince William Sound and will be based out of Whittier. Constructed to US Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T classification standards, the vessel has a length of 84.5 feet (25.7 metres), a beam of 30.7 feet (9.35 metres), seating for up to 150 passengers on two decks, and a fuel capacity of 1,200 gallons (4,500 litres).
The vessel integrates Teknicraft Design’s signature symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, a bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and the hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.
A proven stable and agile design
Teknicraft’s dynamic hydrofoil-assisted hull design is proven to have excellent low-wake wash energy and fuel economy. The main foil action reduces the power needed to maintain service speed. Therefore, fuel consumption and running costs are reduced significantly while the ride's softness is enhanced, especially in choppy seas.
The unique hydrofoil system consists of the main foil spanning the tunnel at the keel, forward of the centre of gravity position and two cantilever-type stern foils. The lift produced by the hydrofoil reduces the hull resistance while increasing the vessel's speed and load-bearing capability.
Spacious interiors with improved passenger access
The catamaran is also equipped with a propulsion package consisting of Marine Jet Power 350X waterjets powered by quad Scania DI16 082M engines rated at 800 hp (600 kW) each. This configuration propels the catamaran to a cruising speed of just over 32 knots even at maximum displacement.
The entire main deck including the bow has wheelchair access and the main deck cabin includes wheelchair-designated seating locations in addition to 96 standard passenger seats and three toilets. One of the toilets is handicap-accessible and doubles as a changing station.
Amenities include a full galley and a bar in the main deck cabin. On the second deck are exterior seating and standing room spaces for nature viewing on both port and starboard. The second deck also offers Beurteaux seats for up to 54 passengers.
The electronics suite includes a MaxSea Timezero plotter and two Furuno radars. The wheelhouse interior features an ergonomic layout with the steering and throttle controls integrated into the armrests of the helm operator’s seat, thus ensuring easy access.