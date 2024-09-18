VESSEL REVIEW | Chugach Express – Alaska tour operator welcomes new fast catamaran to fleet

Chugach Express will operate daily in Prince William Sound and will be based out of Whittier. Constructed to US Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T classification standards, the vessel has a length of 84.5 feet (25.7 metres), a beam of 30.7 feet (9.35 metres), seating for up to 150 passengers on two decks, and a fuel capacity of 1,200 gallons (4,500 litres).

The vessel integrates Teknicraft Design’s signature symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, a bow wave piercer, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and the hull components are designed to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.