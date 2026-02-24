Alaska's Phillips Cruises and Tours orders additional sightseeing catamaran

Anchorage, Alaska-based Phillips Cruises and Tours has placed an order for a new sightseeing catamaran that will be operated daily in Prince William Sound.

The vessel will be a near-identical sister of Chugach Express (pictured), which was handed over to the same owner in 2024.

The catamaran will also utilise a design developed by Nic de Waal of New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design.