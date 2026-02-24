Alaska's Phillips Cruises and Tours orders additional sightseeing catamaran

Anchorage, Alaska-based Phillips Cruises and Tours has placed an order for a new sightseeing catamaran that will be operated daily in Prince William Sound.
The vessel will be a near-identical sister of Chugach Express (pictured), which was handed over to the same owner in 2024.
The catamaran will also utilise a design developed by Nic de Waal of New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design.
The new vessel will also be constructed to US Coast Guard Subchapter T classification standards. Upon completion, she will have a length of 84.5 feet (25.7 metres), a beam of 30.7 feet (9.35 metres), seating for up to 150 passengers on two decks, and a fuel capacity of 1,200 gallons (4,500 litres).
The vessel will integrate Teknicraft Design’s signature symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, a wave-piercing bow, and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design. The hull and the hull components will be capable of breaking up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.