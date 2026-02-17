Norwegian Cruise Line taps Italian yard for newbuilding trio

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has secured an order for three new cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

The three vessels will be built for NCLH brands Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, respectively. Each will be a sister ship to the most recent vessels built by Fincantieri for their respective brands.

All units will be constructed at Fincantieri’s Italian shipyards, with deliveries scheduled to take place between 2036 and 2037.