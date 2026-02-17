Norwegian Cruise Line taps Italian yard for newbuilding trio

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has secured an order for three new cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).
The three vessels will be built for NCLH brands Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, respectively. Each will be a sister ship to the most recent vessels built by Fincantieri for their respective brands.
All units will be constructed at Fincantieri’s Italian shipyards, with deliveries scheduled to take place between 2036 and 2037.
The new ship for NCL will have a gross tonnage of approximately 227,000 and more than 5,000 berths. The vessel for Regent Seven Seas Cruises will be an ultra luxury ship with a gross tonnage of 77,000 and around 822 berths.
The ship for Oceania Cruises will feature a gross tonnage of 86,000 and capacity for approximately 1,390 berths, which Fincantieri said is consistent with the brand’s focus on refined, destination‑immersive experiences.
Fincantieri gave no details on the total value of the orders aside from it being over €2 billion (US$2.4 billion).