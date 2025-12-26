Passenger

Passenger Vessel News Roundup | December 26 – Korean and French electric ferries, New Zealand hydrofoil tour boat and more

Passenger Vessel News Roundup | December 26 – Korean and French electric ferries, New Zealand hydrofoil tour boat and more
Published on

Recent deliveries include a sightseeing catamaran for operation in an Australian marine park and an electric ferry to serve South Korea's Busan Port. Orders have meanwhile been placed for a hybrid Ro-Pax ferry for a German operator, a hydrofoil tour boat for New Zealand's Lake Taupo, and a commuter ferry to serve France's Brittany region.

Germany's TT-Line places order for new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry

Drawing of new TT-Line Ro-Pax ferry
Drawing of new TT-Line Ro-Pax ferryTT-Line

German ferry operator TT-Line has entered into a contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMI Jinling) for the construction of a new Ro-Pax vessel.

The new vessel will have a length of approximately 240 metres and a capacity for 1,000 passengers.

New tour boat enters service in Australia's Moreton Bay Marine Park

Spirit of Mulgumpin
Spirit of Mulgumpin

Australian eco-tourism operator the Tour Collective has placed a new sightseeing catamaran vessel into service in the Moreton Bay Marine Park in Queensland.

The 22-metre Spirit of Mulgumpin has been designed to support the unique schedule and operational requirements of the Tour Collective's See Moreton business.

French inter-municipal agency taps local builder for new electric ferry

Rendering of Lorient Agglomération's new electric commuter ferry
Rendering of Lorient Agglomération's new electric commuter ferryLorient Agglomération

Lorient Agglomération, an inter-municipal cooperation agency based in Brittany in Northwestern France, has contracted local shipyard Navalu for the design and construction of a new electric commuter ferry.

The vessel will be operated between the Brittany communes of Gâvres and Port Louis following her scheduled delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

New Zealand operator to introduce hydrofoil boat tours on Lake Taupo

VS-9, Vessev's prototype electric hydrofoil passenger boat
VS-9, Vessev's prototype electric hydrofoil passenger boatVessev

A new hydrofoil tour boat service will be introduced on Lake Taupo on New Zealand's North Island.

James and Laurel Kells, currently the owner-operators of Taupo Water Sports, have unveiled their new venture, Taupo Hydrofoil Tours, which will offer trips destinations around the lake on an electric hydrofoiling catamaran developed by local technology company Vessev.

South Korea's Busan Port Authority unveils new electric ferry

E-Green, Busan Port Authority's new electric ferry
E-Green, Busan Port Authority's new electric ferryBusan Port Authority

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) in South Korea recently introduced a new electric ferry for operation in the Port of Busan.

E-Green will be operated by the BPA as a "port guide vessel," which will embark passengers on guided tours where they will witness some of the operations at the Port of Busan first-hand.

Europe
France
Asia
China
Australia
Oceania
Germany
New Zealand
Queensland
South Korea
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
TT Line
Busan Port Authority
The Tour Collective
Vessev
Port of Busan
NAVALU
E Green
Taupo Hydrofoil Tours
Lorient Agglomération
Spirit of Mulgumpin
See Moreton

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com