New tour boat enters service in Australia's Moreton Bay Marine Park

Australian eco-tourism operator the Tour Collective has placed a new sightseeing catamaran vessel into service in the Moreton Bay Marine Park in Queensland.
Named in honour of the local Indigenous name for Moreton Island, the 22-metre Spirit of Mulgumpin has been designed to support the unique schedule and operational requirements of the Tour Collective's See Moreton business.
The all-aluminium vessel incorporates a stern swimming platform design to facilitate snorkelling and other water-based recreation. The low-draught vessel is also fitted with a bespoke bow gangway to allow for beach landings.
The main deck features seating for 105 passengers, a large central bar, two large refreshment refrigeration units, three bathrooms, and large windows.
The mid deck features lounge-based seating for 28 passengers with the layout tailored to ensure passengers can enjoy the views whether standing or seated.
The mid deck also boasts a second bar, two additional bathrooms, outdoor front-of-vessel seating for 40 passengers, the wheelhouse, and a multifunctional platform that can act as a lifeguard station during snorkelling tours, as well as a DJ booth on dinner cruises.
The open-air roof deck, which can be accessed via dual stairways, offers spacious outdoor seating for 32 passengers in addition to standing room.
Power for the catamaran is provided by two MAN D28625 LE425 engines that each produce 729 kW at 2,100 rpm. Two Zenith Isuzu generators meanwhile supply electrical power for the various onboard systems.