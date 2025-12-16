South Korea's Busan Port Authority unveils new electric ferry

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) in South Korea recently introduced a new electric ferry for operation in the Port of Busan.
E-Green will be operated by the BPA as a "port guide vessel," which will embark passengers on guided tours where they will witness some of the operations at the Port of Busan first-hand.
The BPA-operated port guide vessels have been a part of the port authority's public engagement efforts since 2005. Approximately 70 per cent of passengers have been members of the general public or students, contributing significantly to improving public understanding of port activities.
The introduction of E-Green follows the BPA’s decision to replace its existing port guide vessel Saenuri, which had been in service for 28 years and had reached the end of her operational life.
As part of a fleet renewal process, BPA chose to adopt a battery-electric vessel, rather than a conventional fossil-fuel-powered replacement. The vessel was constructed by a local shipbuilder in Busan and underwent four months of sea trials to rigorously verify operational safety prior to entering service.
Powered entirely by batteries rather than by internal combustion engines, E-Green produces only minimal noise and vibration during operation. The electric propulsion system was supplied by ABB.