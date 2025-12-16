French inter-municipal agency taps local builder for new electric ferry

Lorient Agglomération, an inter-municipal cooperation agency based in Brittany in Northwestern France, has contracted local shipyard Navalu for the design and construction of a new electric commuter ferry.
The vessel will be operated between the Brittany communes of Gâvres and Port Louis following her scheduled delivery in the first quarter of 2027.
The new ferry will replace Le Trait d'Union 2, Lorient Agglomération's existing ferry that has been in service since 1999.
Navalu will design, build, and commission the vessel as part of a firm 16-month tranche, supplemented by three optional tranches dedicated to maintenance over the first four years of operation. The contract has a value of approximately €1.39 million (US$1.63 million).
Upon completion, the new commuter ferry will have an LOA of 13.95 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, and space for 50 passengers plus 15 bicycles. It will also feature enhanced accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility.
The ferry may also be used for transporting goods outside of peak periods.
The vessel will sail on up to 25 round trips daily, while a maximum of 30 sailings is possible on Tuesday evenings during the summer.