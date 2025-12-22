Germany's TT-Line places order for new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry

German ferry operator TT-Line has entered into a contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMI Jinling) for the construction of a new Ro-Pax vessel.
The new vessel will have a length of approximately 240 metres and a capacity for 1,000 passengers.
The ship will be equipped with an LNG-hybrid propulsion system and a battery solution designed for shore power charging.
This technical configuration follows the company's objective to reduce local emissions during its ferry operations.
This vessel follows TT-Line's earlier newbuild LNG-powered ferries, the Nils Holgersson and the Peter Pan, which were delivered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
The company noted that the project involves a continued partnership with CMI Jinling, which also built both ships.
According to TT-Line, the new design builds on the performance of the earlier vessels while incorporating technical updates to the hull and onboard systems to improve efficiency, along with revised cabin and outdoor layouts.