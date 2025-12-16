New Zealand operator to introduce hydrofoil boat tours on Lake Taupo

The vessel will be the latest in a series to be designed and built by Vessev. Like her predecessor (pictured), she will have seating for up to 10 passengers and she will be able to fly above the water on carbon-fibre foils, ensuring smooth and silent operation.

James Kells, CEO of Taupō Hydrofoil Tours, said that hydrofoiling will allow visitors to, "appreciate the lake’s unique spirit in a new way," while the low-wake technology will have only minimal impact on the environment.

The Vessev hydrofoil vessel is scheduled to commence operations on Lake Taupo in the spring of 2026.