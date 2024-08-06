Passenger Vessel News Roundup | August 6 – US catamaran cruise ship, Scottish electric ferry procurement details and more
Deliveries include a Russian tour/commuter catamaran and a Ro-Pax ferry for a Polish Baltic Sea operator. A catamaran coastal begins undergoing sea trials in the US as new cruise ships and ferries are launched in Germany, Greece, and Finland. Finally, a US company places orders for LNG-fuelled ships and the Scottish government starts its search for eligible bidders for a new electric ferry procurement program.
Disney Cruise Line's newest ship hits the water
German shipyard Meyer Werft has floated out a new cruise ship ordered by Disney Cruise Line. The Lloyd's Register-classed Disney Treasure is a sister ship of Disney Wish, which was delivered by Meyer Werft in 2022.
Once completed, Disney Treasure will have 1,250 cabins housing a maximum of 5,500 guests, a gross tonnage of 144,000, and an LNG propulsion system. Around 90 per cent of the staterooms will be outside cabins, which also include balcony staterooms and premium single cabins and suites with concierge services.
Carnival Corporation orders cruise ship trio from Italian yard
Carnival Corporation has awarded Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri a contract for the construction of three new LNG-powered, 230,000GT cruise ships.
The ships will be delivered in 2029, 2031, and 2033, respectively. Upon completion, each vessel will have 3,000 cabins for housing approximately 8,000 guests.
The new ships will also feature advanced energy efficiency, waste management, and emission reduction technologies to further reduce their environmental footprint.
Catamaran tour ferry delivered to Russian operator
Russia's Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant has handed over a new fast catamaran ferry ordered by local customer State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) for operation by Neva Travel Company.
Fort Totleben is the fourth in the Project 04580 series of vessels. Like its earlier sister vessels, it was designed by local engineering company Forss Technology in compliance to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements. All vessels in the series may be operated both as commuter ferries and as tourist shuttles.
Sea trials completed for American Cruise Lines' newest coastal catamaran
US cruise operator American Cruise Lines (ACL) has confirmed that its newest catamaran cruise ship has completed sea trials and is ready to commence operational sailings before the end of August.
American Liberty is the third in a series of 12 coastal catamarans built for ACL by Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. Class lead ship American Eagle was handed over to the owner in 2023.
Greek builder launches new hybrid Ro-Pax ordered by Italy's Bluferries
Greek shipbuilder Celt Navtecnica Maritime Services has launched a new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Italian operator Bluferries. The RINA-classed Sikania II Hybrid is being built to a design by Greek naval architecture firm CTE Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural and Technical Services.
Australia's newest Spirit of Tasmania ferry launched in Finland
Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has floated out a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Australian operator TT-Line Company. Named Spirit of Tasmania V, the vessel is the second of two ferries ordered from RMC by TT-Line Company for its Spirit of Tasmania brand.
Polferries welcomes new Ro-Pax to Baltic Sea fleet
Polish state-owned vessel operator Polish Baltic Shipping Company (Polferries) recently took delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry built by Italian shipyard Cantiere Navale Visentini.
Designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design, Varsovia has a length of 216 metres, a beam of 28 metres, a gross tonnage of 41,878, and capacity for 920 passengers in 230 cabins plus up to 2,940 lane metres of freight, or the equivalent volume of 150 lorries and 200 cars. The vessel will be crewed by 24 personnel.
Scotland launches tender for new electric ferries to serve Clyde and Hebrides routes
The procurement of seven new electric ferries to help support Scotland's island communities and improve the resilience of the Clyde and Hebrides ferries network is underway, local vessel owner Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) said in a recent press release.
The first stage of the competitive tender process will assess if shipyards interested in bidding for the contract meet the financial and technical criteria to take on the project. Estimated costs for Phase one of the Small Vessels Replacement Programme (SVRP) are around £175 million (US$227 million), for the seven new vessels as well as port improvements and shore power upgrades.