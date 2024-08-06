Passenger Vessel News Roundup | August 6 – US catamaran cruise ship, Scottish electric ferry procurement details and more

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship hits the water

German shipyard Meyer Werft has floated out a new cruise ship ordered by Disney Cruise Line. The Lloyd's Register-classed Disney Treasure is a sister ship of Disney Wish, which was delivered by Meyer Werft in 2022.

Once completed, Disney Treasure will have 1,250 cabins housing a maximum of 5,500 guests, a gross tonnage of 144,000, and an LNG propulsion system. Around 90 per cent of the staterooms will be outside cabins, which also include balcony staterooms and premium single cabins and suites with concierge services.