Australia's newest Spirit of Tasmania ferry launched in Finland

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Construction (RMC) has floated out a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Australian operator TT-Line Company. Named Spirit of Tasmania V, the vessel is the second of two ferries ordered from RMC by TT-Line Company for its Spirit of Tasmania brand.

The vessels will be operated between Geelong and Devonport on Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions. The vessels will replace their sister ships built in Finland in the 1990s. RMC said the passenger, vehicle, and cargo capacities of the new Spirit of Tasmania ships are significantly greater than those of their predecessors.