Catamaran tour ferry delivered to Russian operator

Fort Totleben is the fourth in the Project 04580 series of vessels. Like its earlier sister vessels, it was designed by local engineering company Forss Technology in compliance to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements. All vessels in the series may be operated both as commuter ferries and as tourist shuttles.

The newbuild boasts all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 8.7 metres, a draught of 1.32 metres, a depth of 1.4 metres, an operating speed of 26 knots, and space for three crewmembers and 200 passengers.