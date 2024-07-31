Ferry

Catamaran tour ferry delivered to Russian operator

Russia's Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant has handed over a new fast catamaran ferry ordered by local customer State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) for operation by Neva Travel Company.

Fort Totleben is the fourth in the Project 04580 series of vessels. Like its earlier sister vessels, it was designed by local engineering company Forss Technology in compliance to Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements. All vessels in the series may be operated both as commuter ferries and as tourist shuttles.

The newbuild boasts all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 8.7 metres, a draught of 1.32 metres, a depth of 1.4 metres, an operating speed of 26 knots, and space for three crewmembers and 200 passengers.

The main cabin is fitted with large panoramic windows to provide improved visibility, while the interior layout ensures access even for passengers with limited mobility.

Fort Totleben is capable of both inland and coastal sailings, as the design is optimised for operation in the waters in and around Saint Petersburg as well as further out into the Gulf of Finland. The low height enables it to safely pass underneath bridges while the configuration of the hull generates only minimal wake.

