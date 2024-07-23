Greek builder launches new hybrid Ro-Pax ordered by Italy's Bluferries

Greek shipbuilder Celt Navtecnica Maritime Services has launched a new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Italian operator Bluferries. The RINA-classed Sikania II Hybrid is being built to a design by Greek naval architecture firm CTE Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural and Technical Services.
Upon completion, the double-ended vessel will have a length of approximately 105 metres, a gross tonnage of 4,100, and capacity for 400 passengers plus up to 125 cars or 22 lorries. A hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system will include 1,000kW diesel engines, 350kW electric motors, batteries, and four azimuthing thrusters.
The electric motors can charge the batteries while the ferry is underway. When navigating in port waters and during loading/unloading at berth, the vessel will switch to fully electric mode. The ferry will also be fitted with solar panels, which will supply an additional 25kW of electrical power for use in the accommodation spaces.
Sikania II Hybrid is scheduled to enter operational service with Bluferries in early 2025. The ferry will serve the route between Messina in Sicily and Villa San Giovanni on the Italian mainland.