Greek builder launches new hybrid Ro-Pax ordered by Italy's Bluferries

Greek shipbuilder Celt Navtecnica Maritime Services has launched a new hybrid Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Italian operator Bluferries. The RINA-classed Sikania II Hybrid is being built to a design by Greek naval architecture firm CTE Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural and Technical Services.

Upon completion, the double-ended vessel will have a length of approximately 105 metres, a gross tonnage of 4,100, and capacity for 400 passengers plus up to 125 cars or 22 lorries. A hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system will include 1,000kW diesel engines, 350kW electric motors, batteries, and four azimuthing thrusters.