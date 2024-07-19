Scotland launches tender for new electric ferries to serve Clyde and Hebrides routes

The procurement of seven new electric ferries to help support Scotland's island communities and improve the resilience of the Clyde and Hebrides ferries network is underway, local vessel owner Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) said in a recent press release.

The first stage of the competitive tender process will assess if shipyards interested in bidding for the contract meet the financial and technical criteria to take on the project. Estimated costs for Phase one of the Small Vessels Replacement Programme (SVRP) are around £175 million (US$227 million), for the seven new vessels as well as port improvements and shore power upgrades.