Scotland launches tender for new electric ferries to serve Clyde and Hebrides routes

The procurement of seven new electric ferries to help support Scotland's island communities and improve the resilience of the Clyde and Hebrides ferries network is underway, local vessel owner Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) said in a recent press release.
The first stage of the competitive tender process will assess if shipyards interested in bidding for the contract meet the financial and technical criteria to take on the project. Estimated costs for Phase one of the Small Vessels Replacement Programme (SVRP) are around £175 million (US$227 million), for the seven new vessels as well as port improvements and shore power upgrades.
The invitation to tender for this contact is scheduled to be issued around September 2024. Awarding of the contract will follow in March 2025.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said the Scottish government's intention is for the ferries to be deployed on seven existing routes, while also bringing benefits to two other routes from the redeployment of existing vessels. These nine routes currently serve around 30 per cent of the car and passenger traffic on the Clyde and Hebrides network.
The initial SVRP Phase one vessel deployment plan will see the new vessels serving the following routes:
Colintraive—Rhubodach (Bute)
Lochaline—Fishnish (Mull)
Tarbert (Loch Fyne)—Portavadie (Peninsula)
Iona—Fionnphort (Mull)
Sconser—Raasay (Raasay)
Tobermory—Kilchoan (Mull)
Tayinloan—Gigha (Gigha)
Through cascade of existing vessels and port works, the following two routes will also benefit:
Largs—Cumbrae (Cumbrae)
Oban—Lismore (Lismore)
CMAL said the deployment plans will be kept under review as the company progresses towards delivery to ensure the best alignment of vessel replacement, port works, shore power, and cascades.