Offshore Vessel News Roundup | June 17 – AI-designed crewboat concept, Norwegian supply vessel delivery and more

Deliveries include a CSOV for a Dutch operator, a PSV for a Norwegian owner, and a crewboat for an Irish customer. Development meanwhile continues on two crewboats, one of which was designed with the aid of artificial intelligence.
UK technology firm Compute Maritime has unveiled what it said is the world’s first AI-designed crewboat.
Compute Maritime said that, working with consortium partners Siemens Digital Industries Software, Rapid Fusion, HP, BYD Naval Architects and the University of Southampton, the project has produced a new type of crewboat for the offshore wind sector that, in detailed performance modelling, will save 101,671 litres of fuel and 258.7 tonnes of CO2 per vessel every year compared with a conventional baseline.
The designed vessel, a 32.5-metre twin-hull crewboat designed by BYD Naval Architects and built to carry 24 offshore wind technicians and four crewmembers, was developed using Compute Maritime’s patented AI system to optimise its hull form, then paired with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system developed with Siemens Energy.
Norwegian operator Hercules Supply has taken delivery of a new platform supply vessel (PSV) built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China.
FS Hercules was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Breeze Ship Design. She will be operated by UK-based vessel management specialist the Fletcher Group, which will serve as both commercial and technical manager.
The PSV has a length of 88 metres, a beam of 20 metres, a deadweight of 4,900, a gross tonnage of 4,980, and accommodation for up to 60 personnel.
UK-based Fish Marine Design (FMD) has introduced a new series of crewboat utilising a surface effect ship (SES) configuration.
FMD will design the SES crewboat in partnership with Penteli Marine and Malaysian builder Ctruk Boats.
The crewboat will have a length of 40 metres, a beam of 13 metres, a DP1 system, business class seating for up to 80 technicians, and a large open deck. FMD said the composite construction will ensure long term maintenance benefits whilst the lighter-than-aluminium construction will result in fuel savings.
UK shipbuilder Diverse Marine has handed over a new catamaran crewboat to Irish operator Farra Marine.
Farra Lir is the latest example in a series of crewboats designed by UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine for various customers.
The newbuild has an LOA of 27.2 metres, a beam of 10 metres, and four Volvo Penta IMO Tier III engines. Diverse Marine said her unique hull form features a fine entry with higher buoyance reserves above the main chines and a high wet deck, which, when combined with low a propulsion line, will provide excellent seakeeping and passenger transfer capabilities.
Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the third unit in a new series of four hybrid commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.
Like her earlier sisters Acta Pegasus and Acta Hercules, Acta Gemini was built to DNV class rules. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel tasked with supporting operations at offshore wind farms.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres, a moulded beam of 19.2 metres, a design draught of five metres, a moulded depth of 7.6 metres, a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of approximately 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres and a capacity of 1,000 tons.