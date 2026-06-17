Offshore Vessel News Roundup | June 17 – AI-designed crewboat concept, Norwegian supply vessel delivery and more

UK technology firm Compute Maritime has unveiled what it said is the world’s first AI-designed crewboat.

Compute Maritime said that, working with consortium partners Siemens Digital Industries Software, Rapid Fusion, HP, BYD Naval Architects and the University of Southampton, the project has produced a new type of crewboat for the offshore wind sector that, in detailed performance modelling, will save 101,671 litres of fuel and 258.7 tonnes of CO2 per vessel every year compared with a conventional baseline.

The designed vessel, a 32.5-metre twin-hull crewboat designed by BYD Naval Architects and built to carry 24 offshore wind technicians and four crewmembers, was developed using Compute Maritime’s patented AI system to optimise its hull form, then paired with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system developed with Siemens Energy.